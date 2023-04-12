A 75-year-old woman was arrested after a dispute in Colbert last week.
Patricia Ann Sewell, 75, Strickland Circle, Colbert, was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) when she was involved in a domestic dispute with her husband at a home on Strickland Circle. The man stated his wife hit him and was throwing things around the house.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Alejandro Nestor Alvarez, 54, Oak Street, Royston, housed for Royston Police.
•James Allen Burns, 43, Danielsville Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Naquanda Antoinette Clark, 32, Tefel East Drive, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Andrew Melvin Dove, 35, Christmas Circle, Colbert, probation violation.
•Alvin Wesley Freeman, 51, Alberta Drive, Colbert, probation violation.
•Jennifer Shae Guest, 29, Clements Road, Comer, failure to appear.
•April Lynn Hart, 38, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Clyde Ray Huskins Jr., Colbert Grove Church Road, Colbert, hold for Dawson County.
•Vianey Melissa Martinez, 26, Evans Street, Athens, forgery and eight counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning individual.
•James Phillip Seagraves, 47, Crawford Hargrove Road, Crawford, probation violation.
•Trampus Bruce Anglin, 45, Holman Autry Road, Danielsville, hold for Oglethorpe County.
•Rebecca Lynn Cash, 49, Lucky Jones Road, simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
•Jose Escobar-Ponce, 43, Hickory Hills Drive, Sugar Hill, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Ashley Navaeh Favors, 21, Magnolia Street, Athens, battery.
•Alex Wesley Jordan, 29, Holman Autry Road, Danielsville, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Krystal Jeniece Patterson, 31, Spring Valley Road, Athens, hit and run
•Eduardo Rebollar Sanchez, 38, Izzy Street, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and taillights required.
•Dakota Simms, 29, Mote Road, Carrollton, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Jennifer Marie Wallace, 48, David’s Home Church Road, Comer, failure to appear.
•Robert Kyle Williams, 27, Colbert School Road, Colbert, hold for Oglethorpe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.