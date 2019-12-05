When the dust settles at the Panther Invitational on Saturday, Jackson County hopes to be near the top — or at the very top — of an ultra-competitive field.
The Panther wrestlers are set to host the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday (Dec. 6-7). Action starts at 5 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“A top-four finish is the expectation and a tournament title would be the goal,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “We will need a lot of very tough wrestling from our guys and, as always, a little luck to accomplish this feat but I think that it is doable. Should be a fun weekend.”
The Panthers will welcome 18 other teams to this event, which has been a staple of the early-December wrestling calendar since 1994.
The tournament field will include three state championship teams from last year: Commerce (duals and traditional in Class A), Jefferson (duals in Class AAA, third at traditionals) and Social Circle (duals and traditional in Class AA).
A host of others were among the best teams in their classifications: West Laurens (second, traditionals, Class AAAA), Elbert County (second, duals and traditionals, Class AA), Chattooga (third, traditionals, Class AA) and Gilmer (fourth, traditionals, Class AAAA).
“(It’s a) very loaded field of teams again this year, tons of notable individuals,” Jackson County wrestling coach Jason Powers said. “Should be several state champs and a ton of state placers. I believe eight teams finished top four at their perspective state tournaments this past year.”
This will be Jackson County’s first traditional tournament since the season-opening Panther Scramble on Nov. 9.
Jackson County has been racking up dual wins since then, including three more last week. The Panthers beat Turner County (66-12), White County (66-12) and Madison County (50-27) last Tuesday (Nov. 26) to improve to 15-1.
“We wrestled pretty well,” Powers said. “I know that we still have a lot of room to improve and we have to start focusing on the details to make those improvements. We have a tough team this year. We just have to continue to be tested to get better. We will definitely be tested often during the month of December. It should be good for us.”
