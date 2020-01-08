If the Commerce wrestling program is going to make it seven in a row at the state duals next weekend, then it first has to get through the Area 6-A duals.
The area duals take place this Saturday (Jan. 11) at Commerce High School. If the Tigers win, it will be their seventh-straight area duals title. The top two finishers from the area advance to state.
Commerce has had a hard time having every starter on the mat together at any point this season. In fact, it hasn't happened at all. The area duals could also feature a few Tigers missing.
"We definitely have had a lot to deal with in the early part of the season," head coach Kendall Love said. "We’ve had no less than three starters out at any event so far. Sometimes that’s hard as a coach, knowing you could be competing better if not for injuries and other things. But I’m also smart enough to know that nothing matters to this point until now with area and state.
"Looks like we will have most everybody back (this week). Hopefully we will have everybody back by state, if we make it there."
The Tigers are coming off the Knockout Duals in Columbia, S.C. (Dec. 30-31). Commerce went 3-3 over the two days. Bryson Flint, Josh Frates and Elijah Burns went 6-0 in the duals.
Commerce defeated North Myrtle Beach, Spartanburg and Pelion. The team lost to White Knoll, Eastside and Summerville.
The 3-3 record didn't deter Love, and he viewed the tournament as a good experience for his team.
"The team that won the tournament, we put more points on them than any other team," Love said. "... and we had young guys get mat time."
Even if the Tigers have dominated the area for several seasons, Love isn't letting his team take any opponent lightly come Saturday.
"Washington-Wilkes will be pretty tough. They finished second last year," Love said. "George Walton always has some pretty good kids to compete with, so, it won't be easy to defend."
The area duals will also mark the first time Commerce has ever hosted the area duals. The team hosts the area traditional tournament in February.
"We're road warriors up to this point, been all over the southeast, but now the kids get to wrestle in front of their family and friends," Love said.
