400-yard relay finish highlights state meet for Jefferson
Jefferson’s relay quartet of Katherine Law, Alyssa Bartoletta, Karly Bartoletta and Janie Davis earned a spot among the state’s best following two days of swimming in Atlanta.
The four combined for a third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay in the Class A-AAA division, swimming a finals time of 3:45.37 on Saturday (Feb. 8) after a 3:46.78 prelim time on Friday (Feb. 7).
That podium finish helped the Jefferson girls place 15th out of 67 schools in the Class A-AAA team standings at the state meet held at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
“We had some really great swims, and I am so proud of our swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “We only took seven swimmers this year, and only one of those was a boy. We had four swimmers with individual events. We had a great showing for such a small group.”
Jefferson’s girls’ team produced four other top-10 finishes at the meet, in addition to the third-place finish in the 400-yard relay.
Law, Davis, Alyssa Bartoletta and Macie Patridge swam to a fifth-place finals finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.02. Davis had a big meet individually with sixth-place finishes in finals of both the 100-yard butterfly (58.79) and 500-yard freestyle (5:23.50). Katherine Law placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a finals time of 2:02.38 (she also finished 13th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.33).
Also competing individually for Jefferson’s girls was Alyssa Bartoletta, who took 11th in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:31.18)
Senior Will Guzman, Jefferson’s lone male state qualifier, closed his career with a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle finals (4:58.19). He also took 14th in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle (1:50.11).
Nunnally noted that each swimmer or relay team qualified for the Saturday finals, except for the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team.
“Each swimmer and relay really improved in finals and moved up in the final rankings,” she said. “This is all you can ask from your swimmers is to better themselves each time they enter the water. The swimmers really rallied around each other determined to swim better and faster in finals, and that is just what each one did.”
The coach said the work is not over for her team.
“This concludes our season, but these swimmers continue their training year-round,” Nunally said. “We look forward to our summer swim program here in Jefferson.”
