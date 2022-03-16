Yargo Elementary School received a complete Learn-To-Ride program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride bikes, helmets and curriculum from All Kids Bike.
This program will help approximately 700 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years.
The Strider bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Yargo Elementary School and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.
All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Launched in 2018, 515 schools in 50 states are running the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program. Funding for this program was made possible by Kevin Baxter.
“All of us at Baxter’s Garage are honored to have sponsored the first, and now second All Kids Bike Program in Georgia,” said Kevin Baxter. “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our YouTube viewers, customers, and friends who all donated to help make this possible. Riding a bicycle is fun, encourages physical fitness and provides a sense of accomplishment. Being able to incorporate these attributes into a scholastic environment with their friends creates lasting memories and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”
This Kindergarten PE Program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the revolutionary, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride bikes and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.
Yargo Elementary School is eager to begin the program this year. PE Teacher, Pam Rogan, who applied for the program said, “The All Kids Bike program will provide an excellent addition to our physical education program. It will allow us to teach the kids a skill that they can provide fitness throughout their lifetime. The confidence that they will gain from learning to ride will carry over into other areas of the lives. It will make an impact in many aspects of the lives.”
