WINTER
Dragons dual streak continues, traditional run ends, Thurmond retires
Some things stayed the same for Jefferson wrestling, but there was also historic change for the Dragons in 2019.
Jefferson did maintain its unprecedented dual state championship streak — at 18 in a row — with a dramatic win over North Hall in the Class AAA finals in January. But the Dragons’ historic run of traditional titles ended with a third-place finish in February, snapping a string of 18 in a row.
Doug Thurmond then called it a career following the season, at least as a head coach. The hall-of-famer, who won an astounding 36 state titles (between dual and traditional competition) in 19 seasons, retired but has since returned in an advisory role with the program.
Commerce extends wrestling dominance
The Commerce wrestling team continued to add to its state championship tally, bagging its sixth-straight state titles in both dual and traditional competition. And as has been the Tigers’ tradition, they did it with breathing room. Commerce defeated Trion 56-15 to win the dual state championship. The traditional tournament was somewhat closer than in year’s past, but the Tigers still finished in first by a 31.5-point margin.
JHS girls reach basketball Elite Eight
What could have had the makings of a rebuilding year, ended up being another banner year for Jefferson girls’ basketball. New coach Greg Brown took a team that returned no starters and guided Jefferson to a 25-win season and the Elite Eight for a fourth-straight year. The young Dragon team also spent multiple weeks ranked atop Class AAA.
East Jackson hoops girls make history
East Jackson made 2019 a breakout year in girls’ basketball. The team tied the school record for wins (11) and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history in coach Donnie Byrom’s first and only year.
JCCHS wrestlers place fourth
The Panther wrestling program maintained its standing among the elite programs in Class AAA with fourth-place finishes in both the dual and traditional state tournaments.
Swim Dragons enjoy team, individual highlights
Jefferson produced its first male state champion ever this past winter and both the boys’ and girls’ teams recorded program-best finishes at state. Jackson Harvin won the boys’ Class A-AAA 200-yard individual medley at the state meet at Georgia Tech, where he ended up signing to swim collegiately. Harvin’s efforts helped the boys’ team achieve its first-ever top-10 finish. The girls achieved its best-ever finish at state as well, placing third.
SPRING
Dragons soccer teams both reach Final Four
Jefferson broke in a new soccer facility this past spring and proceeded to make memories all year long.
Both teams advanced to the Final Four, while the boys’ team won a region title, in what was a historic season jointly for both programs.
The boys’ trip to the Final Four was the first-ever in program history and the team set a school record for wins with 18. The girls’ run to the Final Four was its second trip in the last three years. Jefferson knocked off three-straight top-10 teams, including two on the road, in reaching the semifinals.
Local teams make tennis Final Fours
Locals teams warmed up the tennis court this past spring with the Jefferson boys and both the Commerce boys and girls reaching the Final Four of their respective state tournaments. Jefferson — which entered the state tournament as a region champion following five straight runner-up finishes — was the lone remaining public school left playing in Class AAA when its season ended in the semifinals against Pace Academy. The Commerce girls’ run in Class A Public ended in the semifinals against Miller County, while the Commerce boys fell to Seminole County. Both Commerce teams won their respective area tournaments.
JCCHS girls continue region soccer dominance
The Jackson County girls’ soccer team’s stranglehold on Region 8-AAA continued in 2019. The Panthers went through the region unbeaten once again, earning their third straight 8-AAA title and extending their region winning streak to 26 games. The region-title run included a 1-0 win over Jefferson that went to 11 rounds of PKs. Jackson County reached the Sweet 16 of the Class AAA.
Varsity soccer begins in Commerce
Commerce High School fielded varsity soccer teams for the first time, and the boys’ team wasted no time in getting started, qualifying for the Class A-Public playoffs in its inaugural season.
JHS girls win tennis region
Coming off a stretch of losing seasons, the Jefferson girls’ tennis team constructed a massive turnaround, dominating Region 8-AAA during the regular season and winning the 8-AAA tournament. The team reached the second round of the Class AAA state tournament.
Eagle baseball team earns first-ever state berth, Sims exits
East Jackson experienced the baseball post season for the first time in school history as the Eagles reached the first round of the Class AAA playoffs following a 12-win regular season. The campaign included a victory over No.-1 ranked Jefferson. The year ended with Tedd Sims resigning as head coach after three seasons. Sims called his exit a mutual parting of ways.
Jefferson wins region baseball title
The Jefferson baseball team enjoyed one of its most successful regular seasons in program history, going 25-3 and 17-1 in region play to win the 8-AAA title. The region championship was the Dragons’ fifth in seven seasons. The year included coach Tommy Knight’s 400th high school coaching victory.
Tiger baseball team reaches Elite Eight
Commerce had one of its most memorable campaigns on the baseball diamond in years, going 22-13 and reaching the state quarterfinals where it lost a close series with eventual runner-up Schley County.
Commerce girls finish third on golf course
The Commerce girls’ golf team continued to be one of the strongholds of the Tigers’ spring sports program as the squad finished third in the Class A Public state tournament in May. Cameron Ford led the team with a third-place finish individually. Coach Warren Standridge also earned his 500th career victory during the spring. On the boys’ side, Commerce finished seventh at state.
JHS boys’ golf team wins area title
The Jefferson boys golf team won its first area golf title in five years, shooting a 317 back in April. That score set an area/region tournament school-record for the program. Jefferson finished eighth at the Class AAA state tournament. The girls’ team finished eighth at state as well.
EJCHS girl golfers reach first state tourney
The East Jackson girls’ golf team reached the state tournament for the first time in program history, finishing 10th.
FALL
Commerce cross country team wins state
The Commerce boys’ cross country team won its first-ever state title and did so with a coach who has presided over the program for a generation.
The Tigers captured the Class A-Public boys’ state championship in coach Mark Hale’s 22nd year with a dominating performance in Carrollton. Commerce won the meet by 53 points over second-place Schley County.
The Tigers produced three of the top five runners in the boys’ race, including Brandon Martin, who claimed his first state title, and Demarco Hernandez, who finished as runner-up.
Jefferson football wins region, suffers close quarterfinals loss
The Jefferson football team enjoyed a perfect run through the Region 8-AAA schedule to capture its fourth region title in eight years. The Dragons won each region game by 19 points or more, except for a 28-23 win over Hart County, which ended up reaching the state quarterfinals as well.
Jefferson nearly played on past the quarterfinals, losing narrowly to (eventual runner-up) Crisp County after having a chance to win the game on its last possession.
Commerce football reaches second round of playoffs
The Commerce football team enjoyed a 9-3 season and advanced to the second round of the Class A-Public playoffs where it lost a close game to Lincoln County.
JHS cross country teams win region titles
Jefferson’s cross country program earned another region title sweep, with the boys and girls both claiming 8-AAA titles. The girls were dominant, winning the region crown by a 52-point margin at the 8-AAA meet. The boys’ victory was more dramatic. Despite losing some key runners during the year, Jefferson pulled out a four-point win over region favorite Hart County. The Jefferson girls went on to finish fourth in Class AAA and the boys, sixth.
JCCHS volleyball team reaches Final Four
The Jackson County volleyball team won’t soon forget 2019. The Panthers — following back-to-back Elite Eight appearances — earned a record 38 victories, won the regular season area title and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
The season highlights included Jeff White’s 500th career coaching victory (high school and college combined).
Commerce, Jefferson softball teams go to Columbus
The Commerce and Jefferson softball teams played until the final week of the season as both advanced to Columbus for the final round of eight in their respective classifications. The Tigers — who won their region championship — ended up placing third in Class A Public. Jefferson’s season ended after losses in its first two games in Columbus.
Jefferson volleyball team reaches new heights
For all of Jefferson’s success on the volleyball court, an area title had eluded the program — until this year. The Dragons went 11-1 in area play, finishing second in the regular season, and then defeated rival Jackson County in the 8-AAA tournament for the championship. Jefferson, which won a school-record 35 matches, went on to the Sweet 16 of the Class AAA tournament.
Cheerleading teams among the best in state
The Commerce and Jefferson cheerleading teams proved itself among the elite in the state this past fall with both earning runner-up finishes in their respective classifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.