YMCA of Georgia Piedmont is seeking donations for its 2022 Annual Support Campaign, which provides scholarships to individuals, children and families based on household income. Donations will make a positive impact on the lives of individuals served by the YMCA and help the organization to continue its mission of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, body and mind.
A gift of $70 could give a child the change to build confidence during a season of youth sports.
A $125 gift could cover the cost of swim lessons for an individual to learn a life saving skill.
A gift of $250 could give a child the opportunity to explore in two weeks of summer day camp.
A gift of $1,000 could provide a year-long membership for a family who otherwise could not afford it.
So far this year, thanks to the generosity of its members, volunteers and donors, the YMCA was able to provide food for those who are hungry through its bi-monthly food bank.
To help the YMCA continue in making this transformational impact, visit https://gapiedmontymca.org/giving-opportunities.
