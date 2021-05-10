Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team stood at the door of a Final Four berth after a win in Game 1 of its GISA Class AAA quarterfinal series against Tiftarea Academy in Chula on Friday, May 7. But unfortunately for the Knights, the day belonged to the Panthers on Saturday, May 8.
BCA couldn’t hold on to a couple of mid-game leads in the second game of the series, as Tiftarea won a 13-12 slugfest that was ultimately decided by a spectacular defensive play when Panther left fielder John Austin Lee snagged a low liner off the bat of Brady Logan for the final out with the tying and winning runs in scoring position to preserve the victory. And the Panthers carried the momentum from that victory into Game 3, routing the Knights 14-4 in five innings to punch their ticket to the state semifinals, where they’ll host Brookwood School.
“Two inches away from the Final Four,” BCA coach Mike DeSantis said in his assessment of the series. “The kid dove and made a play, and if it goes two inches either direction, we’re not sitting here talking about the season being over.”
The Knights (13-13), who entered the state playoffs seeded seventh in the 16-team field, moved to within one win of their first Final Four since 2015 with a three-run top of the seventh inning that fueled a 5-4 come-from-behind victory and saddled Tiftarea ace and Auburn commit Hayden Murphy with his first loss of the year.
Second-seeded Tiftarea (19-9) had scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 4-2 lead into the final frame, and Murphy appeared to be in control. But Logan started BCA’s seventh-inning rally when he was hit by a pitch, and after a lineout by Ethan Guthas and single by Conner Hilton, sophomore Bryce Peppers laced a Murphy offering into center, bringing home Logan and Hilton to tie the game.
After Cody Craft drew a walk, the Panthers brought in Logan Moore to pitch. Moore got Trevor Slaick to ground out for the second out of the inning, but junior Ty Whiting sent a 1-0 pitch into left for a go-ahead single.
Slaick, a junior, who went the distance on the mound for the Knights, gave up a leadoff single to Murphy in the bottom of the seventh, but rebounded with a strikeout, ground out and pop out to finish off the win. Slaick allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out five on the day while adding an RBI single that gave the Knights their first run of the game in the fourth and cut the Panthers’ initial lead down to 2-1. BCA tied the game in the fifth when Guthas reached on a one-out error, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a dropped third strike that would have ended the inning.
In their quest to pull off the stunning upset, it looked like the Knights had gained the upper hand twice Saturday in a wild Game 2 that saw the two teams combine for 25 runs and 36 hits over seven innings.
Down 3-1, BCA scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 6-3 lead on the strength of six hits and an error, including a stretch of five consecutive singles by Hilton, Peppers, Craft, Slaick and Whiting.
The Panthers responded with a four-run fifth that included four doubles and two singles, before BCA answered back with three more runs in the bottom of the frame. Drew Stiles led off the inning with a walk and later scored on an RBI single by Hilton, and Peppers and Slaick followed with RBI singles to put the Knights back out in front 9-7.
The Panthers, though, came roaring back in the sixth. Logan Moore’s two-run double tied the game, and Levi Stanfill gave the Panthers a 10-9 lead with an RBI single before a sacrifice fly by Matthew Malone tacked on another run.
BCA tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI single by Logan and run-scoring double by Guthas, but the Panthers vaulted back ahead in the seventh on a sac fly by Jayk Sailer, and Ben Matt’s RBI single extended the lead to 13-11.
Cole Akins’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Slaick and got Parker Torres to third base with the tying run, but that was as close as they could get thanks to Lee’s heroics in left.
BCA’s pitching staff had no answers for Tiftarea’s offensive surge in Game 3, as the Panthers tagged Peppers for four runs in the bottom of the first, added four more in the second and built an insurmountable 13-0 lead before BCA finally got on the board with four runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going. Peppers, Slaick and Whiting all had RBI singles in the inning, and the Knights’ fourth run resulted from an error.
But the Panthers clinched the series in the bottom of the fifth when Stanfill doubled with one out and courtesy runner Kam Brown later scored on a balk.
“It was really a momentum thing,” DeSantis said of the Game 3 blowout. “We had some relievers who are freshmen and sophomores get thrown into the fire, and it was just a big learning curve for them in that spot.”
DeSantis, who was in his second season and completed his first full season with the program, has said his goal has been to bring a culture change to BCA, and he believes his team gained a competitive edge this spring with only one senior starter (Guthas at third) and a lineup predominately consisting of sophomores and freshmen. He also pointed to the Knights’ first-round playoff sweep last week of Valwood on the road — in a series that BCA was originally scheduled to host, but was moved by the GISA due to heavy rain throughout north Georgia over a two-day period — as a strong step for the program.
“I think our kids are starting to see that this was not just a fairy tale and they can compete on this level and handle themselves well in hostile road playoff environments,” DeSantis said. “It was a bitter ending because we were so close to shocking a lot of people. But our guys work so hard, and I try to instill a lot of confidence in them, so we didn’t shock ourselves.
“We’re going to be a team to be reckoned with.”
“They’re going to be good,” Tiftarea coach Chance Benson added in his endorsement of the Knights.
—
Becky Taylor of The Tifton Gazette contributed to this story.
