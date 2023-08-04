The Banks County Recreation Department hosted the second annual hair care clinic, dubbed “Your Hair is Magic, Too,” on Friday for children and teenagers in the community with curly and textured hair.
Outside of the Banks County Senior Center’s doors, a sign sat on a small stand that read in big letters “YOUR HAIR IS MAGIC, TOO!” A table full of hair care products, many of which were donated by the clinic’s sponsor, PATTERN Beauty LLC, occupied the entrance. Tote bags lay front and center with a single message: Every beautiful curl has a story.
Children sat with their parents as Asia Vetter, the Banks County Recreation Department’s Programs Coordinator, walked them through tips and tricks, protective hairstyles, positive reinforcement, and much more. With the help of guest speaker and licensed cosmetologist Crystal Drummond, as well as volunteers Lariah Clark, Ashley Gause, and Katy Mayfield, the children who attended the clinic were given haircuts, stylings, washings, and advice on how to preserve and love their hair.
Vetter said that when she moved to Banks County a couple of years ago, she wanted to make a lasting impact on the community, especially for Banks County’s minority children.
“As a biracial person, I, too, struggled with an identity crisis, wanting to change the way I looked just to fit in with society,” Vetter said. “So coming from that background, I knew I wanted to make an impact on the community, especially for little girls who looked like me and who played at the recreation department, but I didn’t know how much of an impact I could make.”
It wasn’t until parents started to ask her about their children’s hair that Vetter came up with the idea of a hair care clinic catered toward minority and multiracial children.
“Parents would come up to me and ask if I could teach them how to do their multiracial children’s hair, and little girls would come up to me smiling and say, ‘Mommy, she looks like me!’” Vetter explained. “As a program coordinator working as a community servant, I wanted to provide something for minorities. I wanted to empower little girls to rock their hair with confidence, provide them with the tools to maintain their hair, and educate them, as well as their parents and guardians.”
Vetter’s idea first came to fruition on Aug. 26, 2022, with the first “Your Hair Is Magic” hair care clinic, which introduced the program to minority and multiracial families who needed the resources that weren’t easily accessible due to the location of the City of Homer and Banks County.
“The closest beauty supply store and textured hair salon from Banks County is an hour away,” Vetter said. “That makes it difficult for families to get the proper treatment and products they need. Without those resources, parents often settle for a more convenient option that never seems to work for their child.”
For this year’s “Your Hair Is Magic, Too,” Vetter aided 30 participants and was able to outsource volunteers and donations. The clinic was also sponsored by PATTERN Beauty LLC, a company led by actress Tracee Ellis Ross that aims to nourish curls and to encourage enjoyers of their products to love their hair where it is. The company donated free hair care products to the clinic through Tina Freeman, a representative of the brand.
Some of the parents expressed their gratitude for the clinic during the event, including Kayla Ray, a mother of one of the children participating in the washing and styling that the clinic provided.
“I’m so glad that we do this in Banks County,” Ray said. “It’s nice that they provide hair care products along with the hair-styling service. And because there’s no one around here that does braids, it’s a relief that programs like this exist for our children.”
But products and hair care weren’t the only thing Vetter wanted to provide. Vetter felt that positive reinforcement about textured hair was just as important as the physical resources they were providing.
“Too often we want what we don’t have, and don’t appreciate what we do have,” Vetter explained. “Curly hair is meant to be wild and free. No curl pattern is the same and we are blessed to have such versatile hair. This was an eye-opening experience for both the child and the parent. It took courage and the desire to provide better for their kids to get them in the door. Sometimes it’s not easy to ask for help, and when left uneducated, it’s the child that suffers.”
Vetter also found that many of the children in the clinic needed not only positive reinforcement, but a sense of community.
Vetter said, “This workshop was designed to provide care and confidence not only to the children but to their parents. Some of them came in lost, confused, and embarrassed, but after being surrounded by those facing similar issues, they began to open up. They soon realized they weren’t alone, and that this was just as much a process and a journey for them as it is for their children. This workshop liberated those who may have felt unsure about confronting the belief system surrounding love, identity, and acceptance. Participants were thankful and shared their thoughts and concerns openly, and showed their children that they care and are willing to learn for them.”
For more information on hair care advice, or if you would like to schedule an appointment for your child locally, you can contact Asia Vetter through the Banks County Recreation Department or through her Instagram account, @Myhairismagic_.
